Pragmatic Play’s Smart Studio goes live with Estrelabet

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play said this launch cements its commitment to innovation and player-centric solutions in the region.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has taken its Smart Studio solution live with EstrelaBet in Brazil, following the addition to the initial agreement this year.

The collaboration extends an existing agreement between the parties, with the Smart Studio launch seeing dedicated and localised Live Casino content made available to EstrelaBet’s players across Latin America.

Pragmatic Play’s Smart Studio solution allows for varying levels of customisation and branding, using a range of cutting-edge technologies to give operators more control over the look and feel of the game environment.

Featuring localised Live Casino titles such as VIP Blackjack, Lucky 6 Roulette, and the Blackjack X series, this launch cements Pragmatic Play’s commitment to innovation and player-centric solutions in the region.

Players will enjoy seamless and engaging gaming experiences designed to reflect EstrelaBet’s unique identity.

Victor Arias, VP of Latin American Operations at ARRISE Powering Pragmatic Play, said: “The successful go-live of the Smart Studio with EstrelaBet represents a significant new milestone in the joint partnership. The initiative showcases Pragmatic Play’s ability to deliver tailored Live Casino solutions that resonate with players, offering unparalleled entertainment and elevating the igaming experience in Brazil and beyond.”

Fellipe Fraga, chief business officer at EstrelaBet, said: “The launch of the dedicated Smart Studio supplied in collaboration with Pragmatic Play is a major achievement for our brand. It reinforces our commitment to providing exclusive and engaging gaming content to our players. By leveraging Pragmatic Play’s expertise and innovation, we are confident this new addition will set a benchmark for Live Casino experiences in the region.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.