Pragmatic Play unveils its latest release, Money Stacks Megaways

Money Stacks Megaways is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio.

Money Stacks Megaways is a 6×7 slot with up to 117,649 ways to win.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Money Stacks Megaways with bonus game boosts and Super Collect symbols.

In this 6×7 slot with up to 117,649 ways to win, Collect and Super Collect symbols award all money values on the grid, with the latter also filling reels with extra cash prizes.

Landing 3-6 scatters activates one of two bonus games. Players can choose either 7-15 free spins with Random Wild Multipliers and a win multiplier that increases after each tumble, or 2-7 Money Spins with guaranteed Collect or Super Collect symbols on every spin.

Before the bonus game begins, players will also have the chance to select one or more random free spins modifiers to boost win potential, including extra free spins and increased win multipliers.

Money Stacks Megaways is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio following the release of the holiday-themed Santa’s Xmas Rush and Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Building on the popular hit slot released by Pragmatic Play in August, Money Stacks Megaways™ introduces up to 117,649 ways to win, free spins modifiers, fixed jackpot prizes, and a 10,000x max win.”