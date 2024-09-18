Pragmatic Play Sportsbook makes UK debut via DAZN Bet

This launch highlights the rapidly growing collaboration between the two companies.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play‘s sportsbook product has launched in the UK through DAZN Bet.

Following the successful deployment of Pragmatic Play Sportsbook in Spain last November and in Germany earlier this year, both via DAZN Bet, this latest launch highlights the rapidly growing collaboration between the two companies.

DAZN Bet UK used the advanced Player Account Management (PAM) platform provided by Pragmatic Solutions to facilitate a seamless integration with Pragmatic Play Sportsbook.

Customers of DAZN Bet UK can now benefit from pre-match and in-play data, player props, and bet builders, as well as the recent addition of the sportsbook’s brand-new horse racing product.

“The launch of Pragmatic Play Sportsbook in the UK underscores the supplier’s position as a leading multi-channel provider in regulated markets across the globe and marks a significant milestone in the strategic expansion of its sportsbook offering,” the company said.

Gareth Crook, SVP of Sports at Pragmatic Play, commented: “Entering the UK market with a competitive Sportsbook product was an early ambition of ours, and we are proud to achieve this latest milestone hot on the heels of our horse racing launch. The UK is arguably the most competitive and mature sports betting market of them all. Extending Pragmatic Play’s partnership with DAZN Bet into new territories and with new product launches strengthens our respective growth plans. So far, the early signs for our UK launch are highly positive.”

Daniel Berthold, managing director Germany, Austria, UK & New Markets at DAZN Bet added: “Launching our new sportsbook in the UK is a major milestone for DAZN Bet and aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver an innovative, dynamic, and engaging sports betting experience to our UK customers, building on the strong foundation we’ve established in Spain and Germany. This step allows us to bring our unique proposition to the UK and supports our growth ambitions in this highly competitive market.”