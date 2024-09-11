Pragmatic Play strengthens Ontario offering with Caesars Digital rollout

Caesars Digital online casino players in Ontario will now have access to Pragmatic Play’s titles.

The company’s slots have been integrated into Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched its slots portfolio with Caesars Digital in Ontario. The agreement has seen Pragmatic Play’s premium range of slots integrated into Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, with the supplier’s Live Casino product suite soon to follow.

Caesars Digital online casino players in Ontario will now have access to Pragmatic Play’s extensive range of titles, including award-winning slots such as Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush, as well as recent releases such as Forging Wilds and Mustang Gold Megaways.

This latest partnership further highlights the continued expansion of Pragmatic Play’s product offering in Ontario, with its games already resonating with players in the Canadian province.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Caesars Sportsbook and Casino is a prestigious gaming and entertainment brand. Pragmatic Play’s partnership with them reinforces our commitment to delivering player-favourite content to the world’s leading casino operators.”

Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, vice president of online gaming at Caesars Digital, added: “Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio of gaming titles is an exciting addition to our platforms and their games have already proven popular with players across Ontario. We look forward to more integrations with Pragmatic Play in the near future that will elevate the experience enjoyed by our players.”