Pragmatic Play expands BetPlay alliance with smart studio solution

Pragmatic Play’s Smart Studio solution enables operators to customise and brand game environments at different levels, utilising advanced technologies to provide greater control over the visual and sensory aspects of the game.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to expand its current partnership with BetPlay after signing a deal to supply its Smart Studio solution to the Colombian operator.

The deal comes after the leading LatAm operator gained access to Pragmatic Play’s diverse range of Slots and Live Casino content back in 2021, with the latest expansion seeing dedicated content soon made available to BetPlay’s players across the country.

Pragmatic Play’s Smart Studio solution allows for varying levels of customisation and branding, using a range of cutting-edge technologies to give operators more control over the look and feel of the game environment.

The ongoing collaboration underscores Pragmatic Play’s continued growth across Latin America, delivering unique gaming experiences to operators and players alike through immersion and innovation.

Victor Arias, VP of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Expanding the relationship with BetPlay to deliver customised titles for their customer base in Colombia is another great milestone for Pragmatic Play in its continued growth strategy across Latin America.

“The relationship between the two brands has gone from strength to strength since first collaborating together, and the addition of the Smart Studio solution to deliver localised content is set to be a very exciting prospect.”

Geovanni Florez, director of Operations and Product at BetPlay, added: “We are delighted to grow our relationship with Pragmatic Play and continue our joint success by delivering bespoke dedicated studio content, where we can showcase our brand and enhance the experience for our customers.

“Our partnership highlights our shared commitment to delivering exceptional titles and we’re thrilled to exhibit this exclusive new content.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.