Pragmatic Play makes sportsbook debut through DAZN BET

Pragmatic Play continues to work towards its goal of becoming the industry’s preferred supplier across all verticals.

Pragmatic Play’s successful Sportsbook launch means the supplier now offers five gambling verticals, following Slots, Live Casino, Bingo and Virtual Sports.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has rolled out its new Sportsbook product through DAZN BET in Spain.

The launch of Pragmatic Play’s Sportsbook follows a landmark deal with DAZN BET to deliver a full-service igaming solution, providing not only sports betting but also player-favourite Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports.

It marks a new chapter in product development for Pragmatic Play, as the company continues to work towards its goal of becoming the industry’s preferred supplier across all verticals.

The Pragmatic Play Sportsbook has been integrated into DAZN BET via the Player Account Management (PAM) Platform technology provided by Pragmatic Solutions which has been the core technology layer for DAZN BET since its launch.

The integration with Pragmatic Solutions makes the Pragmatic Play Sportsbook an available product option to all licensees of the Pragmatic Solutions PAM.

Following the successful migration onto Pragmatic Play’s platform, DAZN BET is set to build on its record monthly active users and turnover experienced in October.

Pragmatic Play’s successful Sportsbook launch means the supplier now offers five gambling verticals, following Slots, Live Casino, Bingo and Virtual Sports.

Gareth Crook, VP of Sports at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play’s collaboration with DAZN BET is something we’ve been incredibly excited about since we announced our intention to power its disruptive sports betting market entry. We’re now seeing the fruits of our labour come to life for the first time.

“We are proud to be associated with this flagship brand and have no doubt that DAZN BET will establish itself as a leading operator in the country, powered by Pragmatic Play’s Sportsbook.”

Simon Gatenby, CMO at DAZN BET, added: “Pragmatic Play has a reputation for technical and creative excellence, and we’re thrilled to be the first operator to utilise its Sportsbook offering. Working in tandem with Pragmatic Solutions, we’re confident that our customers in Spain will love the new platform, and that we’ll give them an unforgettable sports betting experience.”