Pragmatic Play returns with super symbols in Revenge of Loki Megaways

In the new title the God of Mischief can unleash free spins round with a cacophony of wilds.

This new title includes super symbols that can fill the reel above it with wilds and randomly transform high-paying symbols.

Super symbols are key to unlocking wild reels that randomly transform high-paying symbols in this six-reel slot with up to 117,649 ways to win. Four scatters landing in the base game spell out Loki’s name across the grid and award nine free spins, with more scatters awarding additional free spins.

Before the feature begins, players can gamble for more free spins up to the maximum 18 available. During the feature, the super symbol adds wild symbols to all positions on the reel above it and awards one extra free spin. The Loki symbol can also appear during the bonus game, awarding up to two additional free spins or a 1x-2x multiplier.

Moreover, Revenge of Loki Megaways is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s Slot portfolio, following releases such as Big Bass Bonanza – Reel Action and Heroic Spins.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Revenge of Loki Megaways is Pragmatic Play’s second outing with the God of Mischief and includes super symbols that can fill the reel above it with wilds and randomly transform high-paying symbols, potentially leading to wins of up to 10,000x.”