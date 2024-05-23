Pragmatic Play seeks a champion in Heroic Spins

Pragmatic Play’s latest addition combines action and adventure.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play sets off on a valiant quest in Heroic Spins, where the game’s fearless protagonist wields expanding wilds to save the city and rescue the princess.

Monsters roam the reels in this 5×3 Slot. Whenever one or more wilds hit, they expand to fill the entire reel. If two or three wilds hit on the same reel before the expansion, all wilds in the expanded stack are given a 2x or 3x multiplier respectively.

Landing three or more scatters awards entry to the exciting bonus game. Before the round begins, players are transported to a fiery underworld where a wheel of fortune with two slices randomly awards up to 50 free spins and a 2x-100x win multiplier. During the feature, expanding wilds double in value, awarding multipliers of 2x, 4x, or 6x depending on how many wilds triggered the expansion.

Heroic Spins is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Slots portfolio, following recent releases such as Starlight Princess Pachi, Fruity Treats, and Candy Blitz Bombs.

See also: Pragmatic Play launches live casino offer at Atlantic City in Peru

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Heroic Spins combines action and adventure with a hero’s helping of wilds, multipliers, and free spins. Our latest addition to the Pragmatic Play portfolio offers ample rewards of up to 10,000x.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.