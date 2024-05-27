Pragmatic Play lands a catch in Big Bass Bonanza – Reel Action

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month

Big Bass Bonanza – Reel Action follows Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake and Big Bass Day at the Races as the latest additions to Pragmatic Play’s iconic game series.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has extended its fan-favourite fishing franchise with the release of Big Bass Bonanza – Reel Action.

In this 5×3 Slot, where money symbols can be worth up to 2,000x the total bet, hitting three, four or five scatters activates an exciting bonus game with 10, 15 or 20 free spins respectively.

The fisherman wild lends a helping hand during the feature, not only collecting all money symbols that land with him but also randomly making money symbols appear when none are present on the screen. Every fourth fisherman to land retriggers the bonus game with 10 additional free spins, as well as a 2x multiplier for the first retrigger, 3x for the next, and 10x once a dozen fishermen have been collected.

Big Bass Bonanza – Reel Action follows Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake and Big Bass Day at the Races as the latest additions to Pragmatic Play’s iconic game series.

See also: Pragmatic Play seeks a champion in Heroic Spins

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Big Bass Bonanza – Reel Action brings classic underwater fun and winning opportunities to Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass franchise, which continues to grow in popularity with each new adventure.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.