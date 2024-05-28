Pragmatic Play prepares for PGS 2024 appearance in Lima

The Peru Gaming Show has become one of the most anticipated trade shows in Latin America.

Pragmatic Play will be showcasing its diverse portfolio on stand 59, from June 12th-13th.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to make an appearance at PGS Peru 2024 next month, seeing the provider grow its presence further across Latin America.

Taking place across two days from June 12th-13th, the event sees iGaming professionals gather at the Centro de Exposiciones Jockey in the country’s capital, Lima, for the 22nd edition of the exhibition which will play host to two days of exciting panels, open forums and networking.

The Peru Gaming Show has become one of the most anticipated trade shows in Latin America in recent years, with the 2024 conference forced to expand due to the demand from exhibitors who are in search of growth in the region.

As a sponsor of the event, Pragmatic Play will be highlighting the importance of industry exhibitions and the vital role it plays in them while showcasing its diverse portfolio on stand 59.

PGS marks the fifth summit attended by Pragmatic Play in Latin America this year, with “Pragmatic Play Experience”, as the provider continues to make inroads across the continent and impress industry representatives.

See also: Pragmatic Play lands a catch in Big Bass Bonanza – Reel Action

Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play is proud to be a sponsor of PGS 2024 and to play a part in shaping the future of the Latin American iGaming market.

“With the comprehensive multi-product offering already resonating well with players and operators in the region, Pragmatic Play is poised to capitalise on the wealth of opportunities PGS 2024 has to offer.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.