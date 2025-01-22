Pragmatic Play invites players to dive for deep-sea treasures in Wild Wild Pearls

Pragmatic Play’s latest release is an aquatic adventure with wins of up to 5,000x.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Wild Wild Pearls, an aquatic adventure where golden pearls and doubling multipliers can unlock wins of up to 5,000x.

Poseidon wilds act as the collect symbol in this 6×4 ocean escapade. Whenever a wild lands on both reels one and two, adjacent money symbols on reels three to six, forming a left-to-right winning line, are awarded.

When collection takes place and a reel is fully stacked with money symbols, the total win is boosted by the multiplier above that reel – 2x on reels three and four and 4x on reels five and six. One of four fixed jackpots with values up to 100x can also land on reel six.

Landing wilds on the first two reels alongside either a bonus symbol or a super bonus symbol on reel three triggers free spins or super free spins, respectively. 10 free spins are awarded in either feature, where more money symbols are present on the reels, with increased 3x and 5x multipliers above the reels in super free spins.

The feature can be retriggered with five additional free spins up to two times. In super free spins, each time the feature is retriggered, the multipliers above the reels double.

Wild Wild Pearls is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s growing range of premium slots, following recent hits Money Stacks Megaways and Irish Crown.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Wild Wild Pearls enhances the award-winning Pragmatic Play portfolio with two bonus games, four fixed jackpots, and wins of up to 5,000x.”