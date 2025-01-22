GambleAware urges rethink on British gambling regulations after surprise findings on risks

The charity was surprised by the results of a study into the risks associated with different types of gambling.

UK.- The industry-backed charity and grant-making body GambleAware has published a new report following research into the risks of harm associated with different types of gambling. Conducted by Bournemouth University, the study found that land-based slots presented more risk than online casino gaming, while loot boxes were also highlighted as risky.

The study looked into the relative risks of gambling harm associated with land-based electronic gaming machines, online casino games, loot boxes and the National Lottery. It found that land-based gaming machines located at bookmakers and casinos were the biggest predictor of future gambling harms to the extent that users were over 10 times more likely than the average person to be experiencing problem gambling. That compares to four times more likely for online casino customers.

As for loot boxes, the study found that 50 per cent of people who use them in computer games are at some level of risk. Finally, it was estimated that 600,000 National Lottery customers experience problem gambling.

GambleAware is now calling for a rethink on measures introduced following the UK government’s gambling white paper. It proposes that the new online stake limits that were introduced in September to be adjusted so that over 25s are subject to the same limits are younger players. Currently, the limits are £5 per spin for over 25s and £2 per spin for under 25s. The latter limit is equal to the limit placed on retail-based fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs).

The charity also argues that restrictions are needed on the availability and design of land-based electronic gaming machines focusing on responsible design and that gambling operators should be pushed to continue to develop personalised support for online customers displaying risk indicators. The report recommended that the National Lottery should signpost support services such as GambleAware.

Zoë Osmond, CEO of GambleAware, said: “No form of gambling is completely without risk. However this new research shows that there are some particular types of gambling which can lead to an increased chance of experiencing gambling harm, which can have a corrosive effect on people’s lives, finances, careers and relationships.”

“The research also brings into question some of the measures outlined in the Gambling White Paper such as relaxations in land-based gambling, which could lead to an increase in electronic gaming machines in venues, and having different online slot stake limits for those aged over 25 – we believe people over 25 should have the same lower limits as those who are younger.

“The report suggests the measures do not go far enough to protect people. This is why we are calling for the recommendations in this report to be adopted as they will help ensure that people can be better protected.”

Zoë Osmond takes the helm at “a critical time for the gambling industry.”

Dr Ruijie Wang of Bournemouth University said: “The results highlight the need for more stringent gambling regulation, particularly in online slots and land-based electronic gaming machines due to their high risk of harm to young adults. More regulation is also needed to limit gambling-like practices in video gaming, such as loot boxes, to individuals aged over 18 years as the interaction between video gaming and gambling should not be ignored.”

See the report in full at the Gamble Aware website.