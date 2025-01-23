BetConstruct launches novel partner-exclusive The Last Battle Universe B2B feature.

Press release.- Within the ICE Barcelona 2025 framework, igaming industry veteran BetConstruct has introduced The Last Battle Universe, a new B2B feature developed exclusively for partners that is set to change the ways businesses interact with partners.

The Last Battle Universe is a testament to how BetConstruct values its partnerships and remains committed to opening up new possibilities for mutual growth. The recent novel initiative allows partners to earn points after meeting specific pre-defined criteria. The points can include monthly turnover, active products, and more.

The more of these points partners collect via The Last Battle Universe, the greater rewards they will unlock, with cashback on setup fees reaching up to 100 per cent. Furthermore, The Last Battle Universe has zero setup fee for BetConstruct and Fastex partners, making it all the more inciting.

More details about the feature are yet to be revealed and BetConstruct is currently exhibiting its wide portfolio of offerings at ICE Barcelona 2025.