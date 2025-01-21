Pragmatic Play takes pole with sponsorship of MotoGP team Aprilia Racing

Partnering with Aprilia Racing brings Pragmatic Play closer to millions of fans worldwide.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has entered the fast lane of motorsport by becoming the main sponsor of MotoGP team Aprilia Racing for the 2025 season.

The sponsorship will see the leading supplier prominently featured on the Aprilia Racing team’s bikes, gear, and other promotional assets throughout the upcoming MotoGP season, with the first race set to commence on 2nd March.

Aprilia Racing, the most successful European factory team in the FIM Grand Prix World Championship, is aiming to hit the ground running with its riders, Marco Bezzecchi and last year’s World Champion Jorge Martín.

Partnering with Aprilia Racing brings Pragmatic Play closer to millions of fans worldwide. It also marks the award-winning provider’s second high-profile brand sponsorship in recent months, following an agreement with iconic music festival Tomorrowland Brasil late last year – a first of its kind in the igaming industry.

As the main sponsor of Aprilia Racing, Pragmatic Play is not only expanding its reach to new audiences across the globe but it is also poised to provide fans with unique and immersive experiences both on and off the track.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “With its rich racing pedigree, relentless drive to succeed, and passion for entertainment, Aprilia Racing is the perfect brand partner for Pragmatic Play. We are delighted to announce this sponsorship and look forward to elevating the experience for fans worldwide.”

Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, said: “We are particularly pleased to welcome a new partner of the calibre of Pragmatic Play. This partnership represents the union of two companies that share the values of innovation, passion and the pursuit of excellence. The goal is to build a collaboration based on trust, innovation and a shared vision for the medium to long term.”