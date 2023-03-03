Kambi signs multi-channel sportsbook partnership with Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is set to become Kambi's 22nd live US state.

Kambi Group will offer on-property and mobile on-premises sports betting technology and services to tribal-owned casinos in Milwaukee and Carter, Wisconsin.

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed a multi-channel sportsbook partnership with Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels, a multi-property operator with locations in Milwaukee and Carter, Wisconsin.

The multi-year agreement will see Potawatomi Casino Hotel open the first sportsbook in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is set to become Kambi’s 22nd live US state, featuring 20 self-service kiosks along with additional kiosks at a second location, Carter Hotel & Casino, in northern Wisconsin.

Kambi’s full suite of high-performance sports betting technology and services will be available to customers for Potawatomi Casino Hotel’s initial retail sportsbook launch, followed by an on-premises mobile launch, including live odds boards and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology.

Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels is owned and operated by the Forest County Potawatomi Community and attracts millions of visitors annually.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi’s chief executive officer and co-founder, said: “We are proud to partner with Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels, a deal which further strengthens Kambi’s strong relationship with tribal casino operators and expands our footprint across the United States.

“Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels has some of the premier entertainment destinations in the Midwest, and we look forward to bringing them and their customers our award-winning sports betting technology.”

Dominic Ortiz, CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels, said: “Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels is pleased to partner with Kambi, a global leader in sports betting technology.

“Kambi’s proven track record will be beneficial as we introduce this new gaming amenity to our millions of annual visitors from throughout the region.”