Wisconsin’s Potawatomi Hotel and Casino to start work on permanent sportsbook

US.- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has announced that it will soon start construction on a permanent sportsbook. The venue will be located in the northwest corner of the casino, replacing the Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.

Almost a year ago, the Forest County Potawatomi Community signed a compact with the state of Wisconsin that will allow for in-person sports gambling at its two casinos, including Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, in Milwaukee. The amendment signed by governor Tony Evers is similar to agreements with the Oneida Nation, which runs the only sportsbook currently live in Wisconsin, and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

“This is a transformational time at Potawatomi Casino Hotel,” said Dominic Ortiz, Potawatomi Casinos and Hotels’ CEO. “For more than three decades, we have served as a leader in Tribal gaming. With the addition of sports betting, we’ll be providing our guests with even more options and welcoming new visitors to the property and the Menomonee Valley.”

During construction of the sportsbook, the casino will provide two locations, with 17 kiosks between them open 24 hours a day. One will be near the former Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill. It will have a full bar, eight high-definition televisions and one large LED screen. Kiosks will also be found off of the skywalk on the property’s second level. Both locations will provide odds boards.

Construction of the sportsbook comes in the midst of the property’s $100m renovation of its second level, expected to be completed in phases during the summer and fall of 2023.

