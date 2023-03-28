PopOK Gaming slots are now certified for Denmark

This allows the company to offer its 18 video slots and the progressive jackpot to operators in the country.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming’s high-quality products have received certification for the Danish market. This allows the company to offer its 18 video slots and the progressive jackpot to operators in the country.

This news means that local players can now enjoy PopOK Gaming’s diverse games, including popular titles such as Yummy, Lost Treasure, Hot Bar, Lucky Jungle, Magic Treasures of Egypt, and Los Apaches.

Denmark is a highly competitive market for online gambling operators and providers, thanks to its progressive legislative system, top-notch telecommunications facilities, and established financial services industry. Therefore, being able to enter the Danish market is a significant milestone for PopOK Gaming and promises to be a huge success.

Tsovinar Elchyan, PopOK Gaming’s product manager, expressed the company’s appreciation for its presence in Denmark, stating: “At PopOK Gaming, we recognize the significance of entering the Danish market, and we are excited to bring our innovative products and solutions to local players. Our team has been dedicated to meeting all the requirements to ensure a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience for Danish players.”

PopOK Gaming has announced its participation at the GAT Expo Cartagena 2023 which will take place on March 29-30, 2023, in Las Américas Convention Center.

GAT is the most important international exhibition and business show in the gaming industry in Latin America and is expected to draw companies from over 25 countries, presenting their latest products, technologies, and services.

