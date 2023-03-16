PopOK Gaming announces new partnership with Virtual Soft

PopOK Gaming's products are meticulously designed with attention to detail.

The partnership is aimed at providing VirtualSoft’s numerous operators with high-quality iGaming content through PopOK Gaming’s slots, live casino games, and instant games.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has announced an exciting new partnership with VirtualSoft, an innovative online gambling software provider.

VirtualSoft’s comprehensive sports betting and online casino solution offers a state-of-the-art platform that integrates the best casino, virtual, pre-recorded, and live casino providers worldwide.

This partnership aims to provide VirtualSoft’s numerous operators with high-quality iGaming offerings by integrating PopOK Gaming’s various slots, live casino games, and instant games into VirtualSoft’s state-of-the-art platform.

PopOK Gaming‘s products are meticulously designed with attention to detail, ensuring that features, payout structure, animation, and other game elements are of the highest quality. This collaboration is a win-win for both parties and is set to provide players with an unparalleled iGaming experience filled with excitement, entertainment, aesthetics, and rewards.

Luiza Melikyan, business development executive at PopOK Gaming, stated, “We have already demonstrated our commitment to building strong, win-win partnerships that benefit our partners, us, and, most importantly, game lovers.

“This collaboration is no exception – we have worked tirelessly to ensure that our vision of business relationships and our approach to iGaming are fully aligned.”