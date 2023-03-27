PopOK Gaming is attending GAT Expo

GAT Expo will take place on March 29-30, 2023, in Las Américas Convention Center.

PopOK Gaming will showcase its innovative solutions and exciting new games at GAT Expo 2023.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has announced its participation at the Gaming & Technology Expo that will take place on March 29-30, 2023, in Las Américas Convention Center.

GAT is the most important international exhibition and business show in the gaming industry in Latin America and is expected to draw companies from over 25 countries, presenting their latest products, technologies, and services.

With a focus on iGaming, live casino, virtual games, eSports, and more, this extensive event promises to be a highlight of the year. Alongside exhibitions and trading shows, attendees can expect high-level keynote speeches, corporate conferences, and discussion panels, providing an excellent platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative networking.

PopOK Gaming is thrilled to be taking part in the exhibition and is eager to showcase its innovative solutions and exciting new games. Tsovinar Elchyan, product manager at PopOK Gaming, expressed the company’s excitement about the event, saying, “We are excited to participate in this year’s Gaming & Technology Expo.

“It is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders and share experiences, and we are looking forward to a unique networking and business experience.”