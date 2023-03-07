PopOK Gaming launches Wild Queen, a thrilling slot set in the heart of Africa

Wild Queen is sure to provide players with an unforgettable iGaming experience.

Wild Queen is a perfect combination of vibrant visuals, attractive features and African soul

Press release.- PopOK Gaming announced the launch of its newest online slot game, Wild Queen. Players are invited to immerse themselves in an exhilarating adventure across the African savannas. They will encounter an array of mystery symbols to help them make the right choices and win big.

The game’s designers have expertly crafted the majestic lions, traditional treasures, sacral totem masks, and drums – the heartbeat of Africa, to transport players to the heart of the south.

But there’s more to Wild Queen than just its stunning setting. The game also features clever in-game mechanics; the Bet line wins pay both from left to right and right to left.

The Wild Queen symbol serves as the game’s talisman, and players will be waiting for its appearance on the reels: It triggers respins when one or more appear on a reel.

If additional Wild Queens appear during the respins, extra respins are awarded – one Wild Queen gives one respin.

PopOk Gaming has recently announced its participation in the upcoming ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Manila from March 21 to March 23, 2023.

At the summit, PopOK Gaming plans to showcase its extensive collection of iGaming products, which includes thematic slots, engaging mini-games, and roulette games. The company’s products have been meticulously designed to ensure an exceptional gameplay experience, with close attention paid to features, bonuses, payout structure, design, animation, and sound effects.