PopOk Gaming goes to iGB L!VE Amsterdam with its brand New Offerings

Press release.- PopOK Gaming is heading to the highly anticipated iGB L!VE exhibit in Amsterdam from 11-14 July 2023. More than 6.000 industry professionals, including market affiliates, suppliers, and operators, will attend this prestigious event and make it a place to be for new collaborations and partnerships.

As one of the most promising providers, PopOk Gaming plans to bring a bunch of novelty games and solutions to the event. Among their impressive portfolio are Wukong, Black Booze, Wild Queen, Instant Keno, Incredible Genie, Hot Angels, and other new games. Each title is full of innovative game mechanics and visually stunning designs that captivate players from all around the world.

The main highlight of PopOk Gaming’s catalogue is the first-ever episodic slot game, KingCraft which sets a new standard in the industry. It places a strong emphasis on storytelling and engages players to unravel the plot and twists with each new spin.

All visitors can find PopOk Gaming at stand M70 during iGB L!VE Amsterdam and explore its wide range of offerings, prepare the ground for new business relationships, and engage in meaningful networking with market specialists.

A few weeks ago, the iGaming content developer joined Peru Gaming Show on June 13-15 in Peru. As one of the most prominent international gaming expos, Peru Gaming Show gathered under one roof all industry professionals from around the globe to share experiences and discuss new business cooperations.

This event was a great opportunity for PopOK Gaming to showcase cutting-edge technological advancements along with its wide range of gaming portfolio, instant games, live casino and 50+ slots. In addition to its time-tested solutions, the company will present its latest gaming addition, such as Ronin, Black Booze, wild Queen, instant keno, and incredible genie.

With the LatAm market being one of the main focuses for the company, PopOK Gaming is constantly aiming to expand the scope of its offerings in the region, making its solutions more accessible to the local audience.