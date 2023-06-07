PopOk Gaming is heading to Peru Gaming Show

PopOK Gaming will be at the expo to welcome all visitors at stand N45.

Peru Gaming Show is one of the most prominent international gaming expos.

Press release.- The innovative iGaming content developer PopOK Gaming will be joining Peru Gaming Show on June 13-15 in Peru, Lima.

As one of the most prominent international gaming expos, Peru Gaming Show will gather under one roof all industry professionals from around the globe to share experiences and discuss new business cooperations.

This event will be a great opportunity for PopOK Gaming to showcase cutting-edge technological advancements along with its wide range of gaming portfolio, instant games, live casino and 50+ slots. In addition to its time-tested solutions, the company will present its latest gaming addition, such as Ronin, Black Booze, wild Queen, instant keno, and incredible genie.

With the LatAm market being one of the main focuses for the company, PopOK Gaming is constantly aiming to expand the scope of its offerings in the region, making its solutions more accessible to the local audience.

PopOK Gaming will be there to welcome all visitors at stand N45 offering an opportunity to explore their extensive suite of captivating casino games and innovative solutions.

See also: PopOK Gaming introduces new Replay feature