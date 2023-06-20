PopOK Gaming introduces new video slot game, Wukong

PopOK Gaming has announced the launch of Wukong, its newest video slot game.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming just announced the launch of its latest video slot game, Wukong. The new game promises a journey for players to the land ruled by the mighty Monkey King.

With a 5×3 panel featuring 243 pay ways, Wukong features exciting symbols, including Wilds that can land on any reel and substitute for all symbols except the Bonus Symbol. Players who hit 6 or more Bonus Symbols trigger the special Wukong feature.

Upon triggering the feature, players will be presented with a thrilling selection of 4 options, each offering free spins ranging from 5 to 12. In addition, there is a chance for a 5th option to randomly appear during the Wukong feature, offering 5 free spins along with the highest value stacked symbol, the Wild symbol. The Wukong Feature can also be retriggered, providing players with even more fun.

Wukong is not only about the rewards; it also immerses players in a captivating world, brought to life with stunning visuals and realistic animations. As they spin the reels, players will find themselves transported to an ancient world filled with parchments, caves, and wild nature, all under the watchful gaze of the Monkey King himself.

