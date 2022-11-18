PointsBet launches soccer show with Ian Joy ahead of World Cup

The Stoppage Time show will feature game previews and betting insights for every match.

US.- PointsBet has launched a new show called Stoppage Time with former football player Ian Joy ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20. The announcement comes after PointsBet launched its Soccer OddsFactory integration with new betting options.

The show will offer game previews and betting insights for every match. Content will be integrated into PointsBet’s app and the episodes of the show will be available on YouTube and various podcast platforms.

SVP of content at PointsBet USA, Liam Roecklein, said: “With the most talked about soccer event beginning in just a few short days, we’re building PointsBet to be the premier destination for all things World Cup – from market-leading live betting options to best-in-class content.

“The interest in soccer continues to grow among the US betting community, and we’re tapping into that with the debut of our new show Stoppage Time with Ian Joy. Whether you’re new to soccer or a veteran, this show will deliver a whole new experience for bettors.”

Joy said: “I’m honored and privileged to be partnering with a leading sportsbook like PointsBet to create one-of-a-kind soccer content for the World Cup and beyond. This World Cup will be unlike no other, and I’m excited to bring soccer fans and bettors a new way to enjoy every second of the tournament.”

PointsBet signs betting partnership with 1/ST Technology

PointsBet has signed a betting partnership with the 1/ST Technology division of North American thoroughbred horse racing business Stronach Group. 1/ST provides horse racing betting products and content solutions for integration within the PointsBet sportsbook app.

The companies signed a five-year deal, agreed through PointsBet’s Premier Turf Club subsidiary. PointsBet will also offer advance deposit wagering (ADW) in US states outside those in which PointsBet currently offers sports betting. Using Premier Turf Club’s licences, PointsBet will own and operate the ADW business, which will launch in 2023.