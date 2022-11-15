PointsBet launches live betting soccer offerings ahead of World Cup

The online operator will deliver 130+ live market betting options for soccer.

US.- PointsBet has announced the launch of a new suite of live betting options for soccer ahead of the start of the World Cup, in Qatar on November 20. As part of its OddsFactory proprietary technology integration, which includes live products for the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAAM, PointsBet will deliver 130+ live market betting options for soccer.

PointsBet users will have access to one-minute and five-minute Lightning Bet markets, including Free Kick Awarded, Goal Scored, Goal Kick Awarded, and Shots On Target.

Johnny Aitken, CEO at PointsBet USA, said: “The 2018 tournament commenced just a few short months after online sports betting was legalized in the US, meaning this year’s tournament will be historic in nature with more than 100 million Americans having the ability to place online wagers on the world’s biggest sporting event, the World Cup.

“Soccer is ripe with opportunities to tap into live betting, and we are gearing up for an immense surge in soccer betting activity by delivering our Soccer OddsFactory integration ahead of what will no doubt be an incredible tournament. We are investing the necessary resources to make PointsBet the go-to sportsbook for World Cup betting – and we have the technology in place to prove it. Soccer bettors will have more live options with PointsBet than anywhere else.”

Mark Hughes, chief product officer at PointsBet USA, added: “Our continued investment in elevating our in-house sports betting technology and OddsFactory, our proprietary trading feeds solution, has allowed PointsBet to produce up to 8 billion calculations in less than one second when we have a full suite of live games running in parallel.

“This positions PointsBet to offer bettors an immense amount of live betting options across all sports, especially for fans who are looking to take part in the World Cup action. PointsBet gives bettors more live betting options on more matches than anywhere else in the US.”

PointsBet launches in Louisiana

PointsBet’s online sportsbook is live in Louisiana after the operator secured approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. It’s the 12th operational state for PointsBet’s sports betting product, which is already live in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Kansas.

The online operator also announced a partnership with Riverboat on the Potomac to open a new sportsbook in Maryland.