PointsBet signs betting partnership with 1/ST Technology

US.- PointsBet has signed a betting partnership with the 1/ST Technology division of North American thoroughbred horse racing business Stronach Group. 1/ST will provide horse racing betting products and content solutions for integration within the PointsBet sportsbook app.

The companies have signed a five-year deal, agreed through PointsBet’s Premier Turf Club subsidiary. PointsBet will also offer advance deposit wagering (ADW) in US states outside those in which PointsBet currently offers sports betting. Using Premier Turf Club’s licences, PointsBet will own and operate the ADW business, which will launch in 2023.

PointsBet Group chief executive Sam Swanell said: “Horse racing has a unique role to play alongside sports betting in the US, and despite already generating over $6.5bn per annum in industry online handle, we consider it an attractive category on the cusp of further expansion on the back of the ongoing shift from brick and mortar to digital.

“With PointsBet’s mature market Australian racing expertise, and now a strategic partner in 1/ ST Technology that provides us with a market leading portfolio of racing products and services, we can introduce new and existing customers to a dynamic and interactive PointsBet branded horse betting experience. This will be supported through cost effective offers and marketing, along with the utilization of our extensive US sports betting database.”

1/ ST Technology chief executive Paul Williams added: “1/ ST Technology is excited to be partnering with the truly innovative team at PointsBet to bring the great sport of horse racing to a growing customer base across US markets. We are uniquely aligned on a superior product vision as well as the value that this relationship brings to our collective organisations and horse racing industry stakeholders at large.”

PointsBet’s online sportsbook is live in Louisiana after the operator secured approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. It’s the 12th operational state for PointsBet’s sports betting product, which is already live in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Kansas.

PointsBet partners with The Riverboat on the Potomac to open sportsbook

PointsBet has partnered with Riverboat on the Potomac to open a new sportsbook in Maryland. Located in Colonia Beach, in the tri-state area of the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV), the gaming space is a woman-owned certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

In December 2021, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) announced that Riverboat on the Potomac River in Colonial Beach had met the qualification requirements for sports wagering licences. The launch of the PointsBet sportsbook comes in time for the start of the NFL, NCAA Football, NBA and NHL seasons.