Playson receives online gaming licence in Ontario

Canada.- Playson has been awarded with an online gaming licence by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). The firm can now operate in Ontario and offer its product portfolio to licensed operators in the Canadian province, which opened its igaming market on April 4.

Playson’s online titles include Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Legend of Cleopatra Megaways, and Royal Coins: Hold and Win. The supplier expects to increase its initial offering with new releases. The market entry also allows operators to integrate Playson’s promotional offering, including its network tournaments and Cash Blast tool that delivers cash prizes.

General counsel for Playson Andrei Andronic said: “The licence was granted after several months of persistent efforts, so it’s a great feeling to have finally obtained this milestone licence. One which represents a significant step forward for the company, as Playson embarks on a new journey and enters the burgeoning North American market, we can’t wait to get started.”

Tamas Kusztos, chief commercial officer at Playson, added: “We’re thrilled to have entered the igaming market in Ontario, allowing us to meet our elevated growth plans and expand outside of Europe. Playson’s experience of working across a multitude of regulated markets worldwide proved pivotal in navigating our way through this lengthy application process. With a solid company foundation and team full of passionate individuals, we have the ability to enter newly regulated jurisdictions across the globe.”

Playson now operates in more than 20 regulated markets. In early August, it signed a deal with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) to provide the firm with its portfolio of casino content.

Ontario igaming revenue for first three months hits CA$162m

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its first public report of market performance since the Ontario igaming market launched on April 4. The report covers the first full quarter of market operations, ending on June 30. Revenue for the period was CA$162m from wagers of $4bn.

There are 18 operators active across 31 gaming websites and 492,000 active players. Players have spent an average of $113 a month. Operators include US giants such as DraftKings, and Bally Bet, international groups such as Entain and local operators like North Star.