Playson signs content deal with Gaming Innovation Group

The platform and service provider will offer its portfolio of popular casino games to GiG.

US.- Playson has signed a deal with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) to provide the firm with its portfolio of casino content. It will offer a selection of titles, including recent releases Book del Sol: Multiplier, Lion Gems: Hold and Win and Joker’s Coins: Hold & Win.

Blanka Homor, sales director at Playson, said: “We’re delighted to have reached an agreement with GiG in order to supply its impressive list of customers. I’m sure they will benefit from our content. The deal will help us to grow even more quickly and meet our ambitious expansion targets in the years to come.”

Martin Collins, director of sales and business development at GiG, added: “We’re pleased to have Playson on board and incorporate its much-loved games to our platform. Playson has quickly become a recognized name thanks to its excellent casino titles, their addition further strengthening the commerciality and attractiveness of our product offering.”

Gaming Innovation Group receives supplier licence in Ontario

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) was awarded a supplier licence in Ontario in July. The company can now offer its B2B sportsbook and player account management (PAM) platforms to licensed operators in the Canadian province, which launched regulated igaming on April 4. The supplier currently supports 22 regulated markets, with a further four pending.

Claudio Caruana, general counsel for GiG, said: “In receiving the registration from the AGCO, we have reached another important milestone in our resolute commitment to supporting the iGaming industry for regulated markets, and we’re delighted to be prepared to power new and potential partners in the province.”