Play’n GO sets their sleigh-zers to fun with Invading Vegas: Las Christmas

Press release.- Play’n GO welcomes some interstellar visitors back to Earth for the holidays in Invading Vegas: Las Christmas, an online slot pulsing with out-of-this-world fun.

After crashing into Santa’s sleigh, these crazy aliens have agreed to take his place this year. After all, a planet can be invaded any day of the week—Christmas only happens once a year! This 5-reel online slot will have players seeking to create winning combinations of symbols, while also getting the chance to unwrap some exciting features too.

First off, players should keep an eye out for the mystery symbols that can appear on any spin in any position. These symbols have a chance to reveal themselves as a Wild Symbol with an added Christmas gift in the form of a multiplier of x2, x3, x5, or x10.

When spinning the reels, players can unlock the thrilling Free Spins round by landing three Scatter symbols in the base game. Once the Free Spins round has been unlocked, they will be awarded with 12 initial spins. But with so much work to do, it’s all three-fingered, green hands on deck in this busy sleigh.

Players can also unlock the special Lock On Re-spin mode, too. Whenever a full stack of any symbol appears on reel one and a full stack of a matching symbol or a full stack of Wilds appears on reel two, but there are no matching symbols on the third reel, it’s time to lock on and re-spin.

There’s little time for mistakes with so many deliveries to make, and once all the reels have stopped spinning and the third reel hasn’t delivered a win, the game goes into the Lock On Re-Spin mode which can enhance win chances significantly.

During this mode, Stacked Wilds can land on reel three and transform into a Walking Wild, covering the whole reel. The Walking Wild moves one reel to the right and every other reel gets a re-spin. The feature ends when the Walking Wild leaves the grid, and all the reels are re-spun. During the Free Spins round, the Walking Wild move to the left instead.

The ever-popular sci-fi theme has led to some fantastic titles from Play’n GO over the years, and with the success of Invading Vegas earlier this year, continuing that narrative is sure to be a big hit with fans. Invading Vegas: Las Christmas will join the many other sci-fi slots at Play’n GO, such as Sparky & Shortz Hidden Joules, and Captain Xeno’s Earth Adventure, whilst also bridging the gap between Christmas slots, too, like Xmas Magic, and Naughty Nick’s Book.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “We’re really looking forward to players getting their hands on the next instalment of Invading Vegas and getting into the holiday spirit, too. We have so many great titles in the Play’n GO library, as well as many different themes and genres.

“However, when we get to merge two, in this case Sci-Fi and Xmas, it adds a really exciting challenge for the team. The many features combined with the amazing designs are certain to set Invading Vegas: Las Christmas as a favourite for fans this holiday season.”