Play’n GO introduced Naughty Nick’s Book

Naughty Nick’s Book is a slot that’s sure to put a hilarious spin on holiday slots.

Press release.- For this season, Play’n GO’s presented its latest Christmas title, Naughty Nick’s Book.

Naughty Nick’s Book sees an uncanny cast of characters – Naughty Nick, Rude-Olf, Rupert the Rascal and Eric Elf – who will change the way players think about the usual Christmas title.

Wreak havoc on the unsuspecting homes jolly ol’ Saint Nick is supposed to deliver gifts to by unwrapping exciting features, including an innovative Free Spins round with Expanding Symbols.

Eric Elf eagerly sits aside the grid waiting for the Free Spins round, where he’ll rip open the present revealing the sixth reel. Here Naughty Nick’s Book will open and pick a symbol at random to become the Expanding Symbol in the round that will gift players more potential. The Gamble feature gives players a Christmas coin-flippin’ chance to double and quadruple their wins.

Naughty Nick’s Book is the latest fun and festive Christmas slot from Play’n GO, joining a collection of others, including Holiday Spirits, Holiday Season, Xmas Joker and Xmas Magic.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: “The holiday season is by far one of our favourite times of the year and this year, we decided to put a real Play’n GO spin on Christmas slots.

“You can find Christmas slots anywhere, but Naughty Nick’s Book is bringing fun, humour and mischief by the sleigh-load.”