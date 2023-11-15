Play’n GO score hat-trick of awards

Swedish gaming giants won Slots Provider of the Year, Mobile Supplier of the Year, and Game of the Year for Rise of Olympus 100 at 5Star Media’s Starlet Awards.

Press release.- Play’n GO has collected awards for Mobile Supplier of the Year, Slot Provider of the Year, and the coveted Game of the Year Award (Rise of Olympus 100) at 5Star Media’s Starlet Awards.

The Swedish gaming giant is closing out 2023 on the crest of a wave, having last week achieved its record number of rounds played on its games in a single day.

The trio of awards are a signal of Play’n GO’s momentum as the calendar approaches 2024, with the company continuing its expansion into the US market and beyond.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer of Play’n GO, said: “It’s brilliant to see Play’n GO’s momentum continue with this hat-trick of awards. This year has been an exceptional one for us, and we’re pleased to see the hard work of our entire team recognised in this way.

“We offer players the best online casino experience in the entire industry, and winning awards such as these is proof positive. I’m especially excited to see one of our ‘100’ series of games rightly recognised with Rise of Olympus 100 winning game of the year.”

