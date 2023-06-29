Play’n GO launched an electrifying gameplay: Sparky & Shortz Hidden Joules

Play’n GO’s loveable robots are back, and they’re fully charged for a new cascading grid slot.

Press release.- Play’n GO introduced a new cascading grid slot. It is called Sparky & Shortz Hidden Joules.

As the sequel to their popular Sparky & Shortz title, Play’n GO offers a brand-new thrilling adventure with these quirky robots as they seek to save another planet. Players will help these capable droids to create winning combinations across the grid, as they save endangered species and collect as many valuable resources as possible.

When creating these winning combinations during the base game, the 7×7 grid will continue to cascade as each combination disappears from the grid. This will continually fill up the Boost Meter on the side of the reels which will increase the value of the Win Multiplier. This increases the potential for some great wins for players.

Alongside the Boost Meter and Win Multiplier features, players will also be able to unlock four different Feature Wilds. These are earned when a Wild symbol helps to create a winning combination.

These Feature Wilds include Mega symbols being added as well as random Wilds being added across the grid. If players gather four charges from collecting four Feature Wilds, then Sparky will activate and become Wild Sparky, a 2×2 Wild Symbol, and jump onto the grid himself.

See also: Play’n GO forges a new partnership with Madlord

Play’n GO puts a lot of focus on creating thrilling gameplay alongside engaging characters and designs. One way in which this is achieved is through investing in Play’n GO IPs by developing the lore and expanding upon popular titles. Focusing on what players enjoy and want more of is the best choice for everyone. IPs like Sparky & Shortz and the popular Book of Dead series are perfect examples of this.

Fans of Play’n GO’s Sparky & Shortz as well as their other stellar sci-fi slots will love jumping back into the world of Sparky & Shortz Hidden Joules for a brand-new, cosmic adventure. This new addition to the catalogue really is out of this world!

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “At Play’n GO, many of us are huge lovers of the sci-fi genre, and creating games set on distant planets or among the stars themselves is a real treat for our team. Knowing that many of our fans also share this love of the great beyond and enjoy delving into these games spurs us on to create some thrilling adventures.”

See also: Magnus Olsson, CCO at Play’n GO: “Quality of content missing in operator retention strategies”

And he added: “Sparky & Shortz Hidden Joules brings players back into the company of these charming robots and ramps up the voltage with some exciting Feature Wilds. As players watch the grid cascade and create winning combinations the thrills will keep on coming, making for an electrifying experience!”