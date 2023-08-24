Play’n GO reels in a mighty haul in Boat Bonanza Colossal Catch

Fishing and sea slots are incredibly popular themes among fans.

Press release.- Play’n GO embarks on a nautical adventure in Boat Bonanza Colossal Catch, an online slot brimming with thrilling chances to haul in a treasure trove of rewards.

The ocean’s depths are home to an array of vibrant, scaled sea creatures, ready to be caught. Boat Bonanza Colossal Catch, Play’n GO’s latest release, invites players to step aboard their fishing vessel and navigate a 5×4 reel setup. With every spin, the potential for hooking onto big wins is there – if players manage to reel in the right combinations of symbols!

Two fishing boats bob above the reels, eagerly waiting to cast their nets. Should they become active, they can scoop up any lurking instant win fish from the reel beneath them, including the valuable Golden Lobster. As an exciting twist, if both boats land on the same reel, the Colossal Catch feature comes alive, casting a colossal net and snagging all instant win symbols present on the reels.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. If players land three or more Scatter symbols, they’ll unlock the progressive Free Spins round. As this feature rolls out, the fishing boats become even more active, casting out their nets on each spin during the Free Spins round. If both boats converge above the same reel, the Colossal Catch feature gets triggered once again, sweeping up all the Catch Symbols on the reels, adding value to the total at the end of the round.

Unique to the Free Spins round is the legendary Swordfish symbol, which, if caught by one of the boats, will increase the Colossal Catch Multiplier meter above the reels. As the meter fills up, it brings along multipliers and additional free spins, adding to the wave of opportunities for players to land colossal catches.

Boat Bonanza Colossal Catch follows on from the fan-favourite Boat Bonanza, bringing players back atop the waves to make some legendary catches. Adding more to the list alongside greats such as Jolly Roger II and Sea Hunter is hopefully as exciting for players as it is for the team at Play'n GO.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “Our aim with Boat Bonanza Colossal Catch is to create an immersive and engaging gaming experience that captures the essence of a thrilling coastal fishing expedition. This game’s unique features, like the Colossal Catch and the dynamic Free Spins round, not only enrich the gameplay but also pave the way for bountiful rewards. We’re always looking to innovate, and we believe we’ve done just that with this release”.

He then he added: “Play’n GO remains committed to developing exciting and feature-rich slot games that keep players engrossed. As we continue to navigate the vast ocean of online gaming, we’re excited for players to cast their nets into the thrilling waters of this great new slot and reel in a Colossal Catch!”