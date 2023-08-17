Play’n GO announces partnership with US operator Rush Street Interactive 

Play’n GO has committed to a strategy of direct integration with the respected US operator.

Players in Michigan and New Jersey are able now to enjoy the company’s content.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (August 17) announced a partnership with renowned US gaming company Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) to launch its games on the BetRivers platform, as the Swedish-founded company continues its expansion in North America.

As of yesterday afternoon, BetRivers players in Michigan and New Jersey are able to enjoy Play’n GO’s leading titles, KISS: Reels of Rock, Fire Joker, and Rise of Merlin, with the rollout to extend to more states where RSI operates in the coming months, as well as a further expansion of Play’n GO’s catalogue of games, such as the world’s most popular slot game, Book of Dead.

Play’n GO has committed to a strategy of direct integration with the respected US operator, and this partnership will incorporate not only a commercial agreement but a technical one, as the online casino entertainment provider will integrate directly onto RSI’s platform.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer, Play’n GO said: “We have always firmly believed that our games would appeal greatly to the US market and this partnership with Rush Street Interactive, one of the most experienced and trusted online operators in North America, is a great opportunity to introduce our games to that audience.

“Player safety comes first in everything we do at Play’n GO, and RSI’s commitment to a safe and regulated igaming industry makes them a brilliant partner for us. We’re excited to get started and further enhance the entertainment experience for BetRivers online players.”

Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer, Rush Street Interactive, added: “At BetRivers, we offer our players an immersive and entertaining gaming experience, so this partnership with Play’n GO makes perfect sense for us to expand our offering to include Play’n GO’s portfolio of popular titles. Play’n GO has an impressive game catalogue and we are thrilled to bring their innovative and top-quality games to our BetRivers players. We look forward to many years of success together.”

