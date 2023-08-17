Play’n GO gets sticky in the wild new grid slot Honey Rush 100

Play’n GO continues to develop its franchises and IPs with each passing month.

Play’n GO stacks clusters of sweet honeycomb in their grid slot sequel to Honey Rush, Honey Rush 100.

Play’n GO continues to develop its franchises and IPs with each passing month, and Honey Rush 100 – the sequel to the 2019 classic Honey Rush – is no exception.

Set on a dynamic hexagonal grid, the aim of the game is to clear five or more Diamond, Flower or Honey clusters to win. Players can nab a second scoop of sweetness with the Random Wild feature triggered sporadically. This feature adds between 2 and 4 Wilds to random spots on the grid.

Sticky Wilds can be persistent and remain in place if they’re part of a winning cluster. They’ll move downwards into the lowest free position where the winning cluster was removed, whether diagonally left, right, or directly down. The Sticky Wilds will only be removed when part of a winning cluster in any of the bottom seven spaces, after which they will drop into the Honey Pot. This will increase the Multiplier by 1.

If players fill up their gauge, it’ll crystallise and become a powerful Overcharge Meter. You can collect up to 15 symbols, and the central symbol will be upgraded each time. This process will continue until the symbol cannot be upgraded anymore.

This feature harbours additional bonuses for the Multiplier. After utilising the Drone Colony, every wild that reaches the bottom awards x2 to the Multiplier. After playing the worker colony, every wild that reaches the bottom awards x3 to the Multiplier. Every unit of Overcharge not used to upgrade the centre symbol adds x3 to the Multiplier – amping up the tasty wins.

Fans of Honey Rush 100 may find the title reminiscent of other Sweet Slots including Sweet Alchemy 2 (2023), Baker’s Treat (2018) and Sweet 27 (2017).

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “Honey Rush 100 represents what a true sequel should be.

﻿“This slot builds on everything that made the original slot great and amps everything up to 100 in terms of both presentation and features. The Drone Colony abilities, coupled with the Overcharge Metre and powerful x3 Multiplier gives players plenty of opportunities for big prizes.”