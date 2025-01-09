Play’n GO invites players to enter the jungle’s untamed realm in Treasures of Kongar

Play’n GO’s latest release boasts random wilds, accumulating multipliers, and Kongar riches free spins.

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players to explore the perilous depths of the jungle in their latest video slot, Treasures of Kongar. This immersive title plunges players into Kongar’s untamed world, where glittering treasures lie hidden amidst fierce wildlife and legendary power.

Treasures of Kongar sets itself apart with its gripping narrative and innovative features. Players will gather gemstones to aid Kongar in his pursuit of the fabled Heart of the Jungle, an artefact rumoured to grant unimaginable power. These gemstones fuel the game’s features, heightening the suspense and rewards as players advance.

This 5-reel slot boasts random wilds, accumulating multipliers, and Kongar riches free spins. As the reels spin, Kongar Coins deliver surprise multipliers of up to x3, creating opportunities for massive wins. The Free Spins round sees the jungle and Kongar transform, amplifying gameplay with upgraded symbols and climbing multipliers that align with the theme of ascension and power.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “We designed Treasures of Kongar to immerse players in a jungle world filled with suspense and excitement. The gemstone mechanics and Kongar’s progression toward his ultimate form offer a layered experience that keeps players engaged. It’s a game that’s as visually stunning as it is rewarding.”

With its evolving visuals and captivating mechanics, Treasures of Kongar promises to captivate slot enthusiasts and fans of high-stakes narratives alike. Step into Kongar’s domain and discover whether you have what it takes to claim the treasures that lie within.

The company said: “This title is set to become a standout in Play’n GO’s portfolio, appealing to players drawn to compelling storytelling and innovative gameplay.

“Ready to brave the jungle? Explore Treasures of Kongar and witness the ascent of Kongar himself.”