Play’n GO announces partnership with Austrian state lottery operator Win2Day

As of November 2024, Play’n GO offers a portfolio of over 350 titles in over 30 jurisdictions worldwide.

Titles from the Swedish-founded provider are now live in Austria.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced a partnership with Austrian state lottery operator Win2Day. This deal sees legendary titles from the Swedish-founded provider, such as Reactoonz, Rise of Olympus, and Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness live on Win2Day’s platform for players to enjoy.

Tove Aldefors, head of regional sales in Central and Western Europe at Play’n GO, said: “It’s exciting to launch our games with the Austrian state lottery, and Win2Day are the perfect partner for our brand. They share our beliefs about a regulated, sustainable, player entertainment-led industry. We’re looking forward to many years of success working together.”

Georg Wawer, managing director of Win2Day, added: “We are the only licensed operator in Austria. Therefore our objective is to provide all major igaming operators on our platform. Play’n GO is one of the international powerhouses and therefore we are delighted to be able to offer their content on our platform. We view Play’n GO as a competent and responsible partner for win2day and we’re confident this partnership will prove fruitful.”