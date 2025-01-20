Play’n GO announces landmark partnership with music label Spinnin’ Records 

Play’n GO said this partnership cements the company as “a world leader in entertainment.”

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (January 20) announced a unique partnership with world-renowned music label Spinnin’ Records.

The partnership will see the legendary games studio produce two bespoke games on behalf of the label, the first of which, Into the Beat, will be released in March of this year, and is yet another landmark in Play’n GO’s expansion into the world of entertainment.

Play’n GO Music launched in 2023, and in the intervening months has become a globally recognised brand, collaborating with artists from around the world. Play’n GO Music also earned acclaim for its collaboration with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in 2024, which saw the division produce playlists in conjunction with Ayao Komatsu, Nico Hulkenberg, and Kevin Magnussen, as well as producing a track for the motorsport team with Canadian EDM artist Humansion.

The company said: “This collaboration with Spinnin’ Records further cements Play’n GO’s position at the forefront of music-themed entertainment, delivering innovative experiences that blend the worlds of gaming and music as never before.”

Ebba Arnred, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Play’n GO, commented “We’re very excited to team up with the world’s leading dance label and community, Spinnin’ Records. Both of our businesses share a commitment to the highest quality entertainment, and this partnership is a perfect fit for our business. We are constantly looking for ways to innovate and to deliver unique experiences, and we’re confident that this industry-first partnership will push the boundaries of what is possible in igaming. We’re looking forward to the release of both games in collaboration with Spinnin’ Records, and to delivering best-in-class entertainment together.”