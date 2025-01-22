Golden Nugget Atlantic City sportsbook to re-open

The renovated space is to reopen on January 29.

US.- Golden Nugget Atlantic City, in New Jersey, has announced the re-opening of its sportsbook on January 29 in time for the Super Bowl. The sportsbook is located off the Main Atrium and will have over 50 TVs, five video walls and various self-betting kiosks.

The upgraded sportsbook will offer a wider range of player and team props options a bet builder to and the allowance of early cashout. It will open Monday through Friday from 3pm to 11pm, Saturday from 11am to 11pm, and Sunday from 10am to11 pm. Customers can place bets 24/7 on kiosks throughout the casino floor.

General manager Tom Pohlman said: “Perfectly timed for guests to get their bets in for the Super Bowl, we are launching new and improved technology and betting options. Our team is committed to providing an elevated betting atmosphere, and these enhancements are proof of that.”

The Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina is located on the Frank S. Farley Marina and offers guests 716 rooms and suites. The property includes a casino featuring slot and video poker machines, table games, and over 700 igames. It also features bars and lounges, restaurants, a spa and a poolside lounge.