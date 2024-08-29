Play’n GO invites fans to return to the world of Gemix in its latest release, “Gemix 100”

The game is the third of this saga after “Gemix”, launched in 2014, and “Gemix 2,” launched in 2021. In this 7×7 grid slot, players can earn up to 100x their win values.

Press release.- Play’n GO has added a new chapter to the “Gemix” saga with the release of “Gemix 100” where players will be able to explore a kingdom filled with gemstones and mines.

Venturing across the kingdom, fans will find themselves coming across vast mines where the Miner and his friends excavate these precious gems; the Princess’ Kingdom where she oversees the realm with care and the Wizard’s home where he conducts his valuable research on the magnificent minerals of the land.

During the base game, players will hit spin on a 7×7 grid filled with gems. Wins are created by creating clusters of symbols that link both vertically and horizontally. These wins fill the Crystal Charge Meter which will unleash special effects across the grid when reaching certain levels to enhance wins.

Players will also see the Pattern Clear feature in action as winning clusters occur above the pattern in the background. Once cleared, a new level will unlock, changing to a new location in the Gemix kingdom complete with a brand-new bonus effect that can trigger based on which character’s domain they enter.

Fans of “Gemix” (2014) and “Gemix 2” (2021) will be thrilled by returning features as well as the various departures from other titles. One feature in particular for “Gemix 100” relates to the number 100 in the title. This isn’t just a number, and, refers to the increased cap on the game’s multiplier where players can now earn 100x of their win values.

George Olekszy, head of game retention at Play’n GO, said: “Our Gemix series is incredibly popular, and being able to create a new entry, as well as one for the 100 series, too, is something we’re very proud of. The Gemix games are very dear to us, not just because of their popularity but because ‘Gemix’ was actually one of our first-ever grid slots! We’re excited for players to see the next iteration with ‘Gemix 100’.”