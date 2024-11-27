Play’n GO announces exclusive game launch with Hard Rock Bet

Piggy Blitz spin-off Hard Rock Pork N Roll will be exclusively available to Hard Rock Bet players in New Jersey.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced the release of a new game title available exclusively to Hard Rock Bet online casino players in New Jersey. Play’n GO recently announced the beginning of its partnership with Hard Rock Digital to provide premium content for its highly-rated Hard Rock Bet online casino in New Jersey.

The Swedish-founded gaming giant partnered up with the renowned global entertainment brand to create Hard Rock Pork N Roll, a spin-off of another wildly popular Play’n GO title, Piggy Blitz. The resulting game is the outcome of many months of collaboration and is predicted to entertain Hard Rock Bet players in the same style as its predecessor.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO, commented “Our formal partnership with Hard Rock Digital is still in its relative infancy, but many months of work have gone into both the partnership itself and the design of this game, with input from both businesses. We’re excited by this new exclusive title, and it is a testament to the innovation and creativity of our game designers to create a fun spin-off of one of our classic titles.”

Then, he added: “Hard Rock Pork N Roll is sure to be a huge success- the name of the game alone makes it stand out as an instant classic! This game is evidence of our ability to create top-quality, bespoke content for all of our customers, something we’re looking forward to doing more of in future.”

Meanwhile, Grant Williams, SVP-Casino, Hard Rock Digital added “Our ‘Only at Hard Rock’ section continues to grow with another exclusive, bespoke experience and the addition of Hard Rock Pork N Roll, an immersive title that seamlessly weaves signature Hard Rock elements into the gameplay. Working with Play’n Go on this custom creation has set the standard for future collaboration, and we’re confident that Hard Rock Pork N Roll will quickly become a headliner among the 2,300+ games on our top-rated app.”

The partnership

The alliance between Play’n GO and Hard Rock was announced in April. In that moment, Magnus Olsson commented: “We’re excited to expand our US portfolio with a new operator partnership, and teaming up with a renowned brand like Hard Rock Digital is a significant achievement for us. New Jersey is a key state for our US operations, and we’re delighted to offer Hard Rock Bet’s players access to our top-tier casino gaming content. We believe this partnership will be highly beneficial for both Hard Rock Digital and Play’n GO, and we anticipate many shared successes in the coming months and years.

“Play’n GO remains committed to being active in every regulated market globally and to ongoing growth in the US. Partnerships like this one with Hard Rock Digital are crucial to our long-term success in the region.”

Grant Williams, also spoke about the partnership and stated: “We’re excited to roll with Play’n Go and add its entertaining titles to the over 2,000 games on our top-rated platform in New Jersey. We’re committed to making Hard Rock Bet the best place to play, and are proud of our recent online casino enhancements, including a more personalized experience, integrated rewards, and one of the largest selections of games in the market.”