Play’n GO recruits the entire Wilde family for their latest adventure, Wildest Gambit

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players to join the Wilde family in Wildest Gambit, a globe-trotting 5×3 slot that combines adventure, mystery, and massive win potential with an x20,000 Multiplier.

Wildest Gambit unites the legendary Wilde family – Rich, Cat, and Uncle Gerard – in an epic journey across four unique destinations. From the golden sands of Egypt to the dense jungles of South America, players will experience a dynamic blend of Expanding, Sticky, and Multiplier Wilds. These Wilds can be activated in both the base game and Free Spins: offering players more opportunities to score big wins. Each location brings a unique challenge, rewarding intrepid explorers with treasure beyond their wildest dreams.

The slot’s defining mechanics include the fusion of three distinct Wilds: Sticky Wilds lock in place to trigger Re-Spins, Expanding Wilds stretch across the reels for more winning potential, and Multiplier Wilds offer up to x8 win boosts. By combining these features, Wildest Gambit crafts a multi-layered adventure, reflecting Play’n GO’s commitment to delivering immersive experiences and engaging narratives.

Fans of the series will notice nods to earlier titles like Rich Wilde and the Tome of Insanity (2024) and Gerard’s Gambit (2023). Equally, fans of the Play’n GO classic Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead (2016) and Pilgrim of Dead (2023) may find the game mechanically similar with the presence of Expanding Symbols.

However, Wildest Gambit pushes the adventure to new heights with its family-focused narrative and inventive Wild combinations, creating a fresh yet familiar experience. Players looking for excitement, exploration, and engaging gameplay will find it all here.

Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin, said: “Wildest Gambit is a standout title in our Wilde saga. By combining three Wild features across various locations, we’ve given players new layers of gameplay and greater win potential.”

The company said: “With its stunning visuals, engaging features, and the legendary Wilde family leading the charge, Wildest Gambit promises an unforgettable journey. Prepare to explore new horizons with every spin!”