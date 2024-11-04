Play’n GO announces New Jersey partnership with Hard Rock Digital

Play’n GO is now live with four operators across four US states.

The deal will see Hard Rock Bet players in New Jersey gain access to Play’n GO titles.

Press release.- Casino entertainment provider Play’n GO has announced a new operator partnership with gaming brand Hard Rock Digital for its Hard Rock Bet online casino platform in New Jersey. The Hard Rock brand is synonymous with entertainment worldwide, and this partnership will see Hard Rock Bet players in New Jersey gain access to Play’n GO titles such as Piggy Blitz, Book of Dead, and Rise of Olympus 100.

Play’n GO is now live with four operators across four states in the United States, with further growth expected in the coming months.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO, commented: “We’re excited to expand our US portfolio with a new operator partnership, and teaming up with a renowned brand like Hard Rock Digital is a significant achievement for us. New Jersey is a key state for our US operations, and we’re delighted to offer Hard Rock Bet’s players access to our top-tier casino gaming content. We believe this partnership will be highly beneficial for both Hard Rock Digital and Play’n GO, and we anticipate many shared successes in the coming months and years.

“Play’n GO remains committed to being active in every regulated market globally and to ongoing growth in the US. Partnerships like this one with Hard Rock Digital are crucial to our long-term success in the region.”

Grant Williams, SVP of casino at Hard Rock Digital added: “We’re excited to roll with Play’n Go and add its entertaining titles to the over 2,000 games on our top-rated platform in New Jersey. We’re committed to making Hard Rock Bet the best place to play, and are proud of our recent online casino enhancements, including a more personalized experience, integrated rewards, and one of the largest selections of games in the market.”

Hard Rock Bet recently launched its “Roll With Us” fall campaign, welcoming players of all types to play on its easy-to-use app. With 4.9 stars in the App Store and 4.8 stars in the Google Play Store, Hard Rock Bet is among the highest-rated real money gaming apps in the market. Hard Rock Bet offers an integrated New Jersey online casino-sportsbook platform and also operates a sports-only experience in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. It is available for download via iOS and Android, and can also be played on desktop via HardRock.bet.