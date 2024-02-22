Yaamava’ Resort & Casino introduces ‘Unwooly Riches’ slots with Konami

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino debuts ‘Unwooly Riches’ slots by Konami, featuring playful characters and innovative features, marking an exciting addition to Southern California’s gaming scene.

Press release.- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel and Konami Gaming announced the official world premiere of Unwooly Riches™ slots this week at the renowned gaming destination in Southern California. Guests at Yaamava’ are the world’s first to play the original new slot series, which features a mischievous goat character called “Spice” and an angelic sheep character called “Sugar”. The characters lock horns in a comical battle between dark and light forces, to win the player’s favour.

Crowds gathered for the Unwooly Riches ribbon-cutting event earlier this week, with commemorative game memorabilia and big prize drawings. Sugar and Spice are now spinning up sheer excitement on the casino floor, with a host of features from Super Free Games to the Double Up event.

Kenji Hall, general manager at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, said: “With more than 7,200 slots, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino has a huge selection of games, but this world premiere is truly unique.

“The characters in Unwooly Riches are unforgettable—bouncing into funny interactions and surprising the player with bigger rewards. The play experience is one-of-a-kind.”

Anytime a Wild symbol lands on the centre reel position during primary play, there is a chance that Sugar or Spice may provide a random multiplier up to 5x. The same mechanic may also trigger the Jackpot Feature.

The game’s lucrative Re-Spin event is awarded with any three more Coin or Wild symbols on the first three reels, which may also offer a chance at the Double Up event, for even greater total win potential.

Stephanie Lau, vice president of sales enablement at Konami Gaming, said: “Unwooly Riches is an incredibly fun and lighthearted game experience with many fresh slot features for players to enjoy.

“Konami is thrilled to celebrate the world premiere of Unwooly Riches with guests at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino.”

Unwooly Riches is a linked progressive jackpot series that combines a 5-reel, 243 Ways base game with a wide mix of bonus features. Available on both Konami’s standard and big-screen portrait machines, Unwooly Riches builds upon proven mechanics from Konami’s popular Stuffed Coins series, which has ranked in the industry’s “Top Indexing NEW Games – Core, Video Reel” for 9 months and “Top Indexing Games – Core (Low Denom, Video Reel)” for 5 months, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming and Fantini Research.