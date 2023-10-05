Konami Gaming announces sales leadership promotions

Konami Gaming, Inc. announces key promotions in sales and business development teams, strengthening ties with casino clients and expanding market reach.

Press release.- Konami Gaming, Inc. announced a series of key promotions within its sales leadership teams. Josh Faish and Justin Torres have each transitioned to director of sales positions, responsible for shaping professional development, growth success strategies, and customer relations within the company’s game sales team.

In addition, Caroline Byne, Jeff Fuller, and Rick Tribble have each advanced to roles as director of business development, in order to focus on growth opportunities for select strategic markets and customer segments.

Jay Bertsch, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc., said: “Konami is pleased to highlight these key internal promotions to further strengthen our close ties with casino customers and better serve diverse markets.

“The combined experience within our games and systems sales teams is truly exceptional, and we look forward to continuing to grow Konami’s product reach through strengthened leadership from longtime industry professionals Josh Faish, Justin Torres, Caroline Byne, Jeff Fuller, and Rick Tribble.”