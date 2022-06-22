Planet Sport launches French gaming content service in Canada

The sports media company has launched a localised content service for the igaming and sports betting market.

Canada.- Sports media company Planet Sport has launched a localised content service for Canada’s igaming and sports betting market. The launch follows the opening of Ontario’s regulated market in April.

The service will be focused on Canada’s French-speaking market. The media studio, whose publishing network includes TeamTalk, Planet Rugby, and Football365, will offer a localised translation service for all Canadian igaming stakeholders, covering all market disciplines.

With more than half a million French Canadian speakers in Ontario and many more in Quebec, language-localised products and services are considered essential by potential clients. The service will translate “static content,” such as responsible gambling messaging, deposit and withdrawal options, licensing and explainer guides.

Andrew Morgan, Planet Sport’s head of international betting content, said: “Canada is set to become one of the largest betting markets in the world, especially following the launch of Ontario. But to succeed in such a competitive market, operators, suppliers and affiliates must carefully localise their offerings.

“Given the prevalence of the French-Canadian language across the country, with more than seven million speakers, translating content accurately and with a real human touch is an absolute must. French Canadian is a great addition to our growing translation bureau, and we look forward to working with operators, suppliers and affiliates to help them maximise the huge potential Canada has to offer.”

SkillOnNet adds Neccton responsible gambling software in Ontario

Data science firm Neccton‘s responsible gambling software mentor is being used on SkillOnNet’s PlayOJO, SpinGenie, and SlotsMagic in Ontario. Neccton makes mentor software – a behaviour analysis tool that alerts the operator so it can contact players who display alarming gambling activity. The firm already has a presence in Europe.

Meanwhile, the gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has recently announced the launch of its first ilottery game in partnership with Loto-Québec. Pharaon Réaction was created especially for Loto-Québec and combines the Loto-Québec branding with the mechanics of Inspired’s Scarab Treasures Interactive game.