Inspired Entertainment launches first ilottery game via Loto-Québec

Inspired’s ilottery game Pharaon Réaction was developed exclusively for Loto-Québec.

Canada.- The gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has announced the launch of its first ilottery game in partnership with Loto-Québec. Pharaon Réaction was created especially for Loto-Québec and combines the Loto-Québec branding with the mechanics of Inspired’s Scarab Treasures Interactive game.

Brooks Pierce, Inspired president and COO, said: “We are thrilled to debut our first entry into the burgeoning iLottery market. We have longstanding relationships and extensive experience in the global lottery market and we continue to view iLottery as a significant potential growth opportunity, poised to see higher adoption by lotteries worldwide.”

Anne-Marie Voyer, director of lottery products & development at Loto-Québec, added: “Inspired’s diverse range of iGaming content has resonated well with our player base and we are looking forward to collaborating with them on future digital lottery games.”

Inspired Entertainment was approved for a gaming supplier licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (ACGO). The licence allows Inspired to offer its games to AGCO-approved operators in the province of Ontario. The province´s igaming market opened to licensed operators on April 4.

Inspired provides video lottery terminals to Western Canada Lottery Corporation

Inspired Entertainment has announced it has entered into an agreement to provide video lottery terminals (VLT) to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). Following a formal request for quotation process, Inspired will supply an additional 700 Valor VLT terminals to WCLC, acting on behalf of the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).

Inspired will provide an updated Valor cabinet with new game specifically tailored for the Saskatchewan market. The terminals will be delivered by the end of 2022. New games will be released in 2023.

