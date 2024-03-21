Pennsylvania gaming regulator levies $20,000 in fines

The next board meeting is scheduled for April 24.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has issued fines against an online casino operator and fantasy contest operator.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved two consent agreements presented by the board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC). It will fine Stadium Casino RE $10,000 fine for offering unapproved college prop bets through its Betway platform. Meanwhile, Crown PA DFS will receive a $10,000 fine for permitting access to its Reignmakers fantasy contests after the PGCB ordered it to block them.

Last month, the PGCB approved consent agreements totalling $212,500 against two casino operators. Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing, received two fines totalling $147,500 and Sugarhouse HSP Gaming received a fine of $65,000. The next board meeting is scheduled for April 24 in the board’s Public Hearing Room on the second floor of the Strawberry Square Complex in Harrisburg.

