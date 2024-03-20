White Hat Studios launches in Connecticut and Pennsylvania with FanDuel

Players will have access to titles including Peaky Blinders and The Goonies.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has launched in the US states of Connecticut and Pennsylvania via the FanDuel Casino app. Customers have access to White Hat Studios’ titles including Peaky Blinders and The Goonies.

Daniel Lechner, SVP sales and marketing at White Hat Studios said: “We are excited to expand our partnership with FanDuel by offering the best titles customers want in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The launch of White Hat Studio into new markets highlights our determination to deliver top-tier content within every regulated igaming market on behalf of operator partners.”

James Davison, vice president at FanDuel Casino, added: “White Hat Studios is an important component of our strategy to provide FanDuel Casino customers with a differentiated experience. By leveraging their broad array of branded titles across regulated markets we are creating a more meaningful entertainment experience that drives brand loyalty.”