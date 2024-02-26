Pennsylvania gaming regulator levies $212,500 in fines

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has issued fines for two gaming operators.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved three consent agreements today presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) during its public meeting resulting in a total of $212,500 in fines against two casino operators.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing, received two fines totaling $147,500. A $97,500 fine for incidents occurring on Penn Interactive Ventures’ Internet Gaming/Sports Wagering platforms in which there were insufficient protocols that allowed for the creation, access and use of multiple online accounts using the personal identifying information of other individuals, the funding of accounts using stolen or fraudulently obtained payment devices, and the withdrawing of funds into account controlled by individuals conducting fraudulent behavior; and. A $50,000 fine for three incidents at its Hollywood Casino York property in which individuals under the legal gambling age of 21 were able access the gaming floor.

Meanwhile, Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, LP for $65,000 was assessed for incidents at its Rivers Philadelphia Casino in which it failed to meet minimum staffing requirements for a period of 40 days; and, failed to provide timely notification of a voucher theft to both the onsite Gaming Control Board staff and Pennsylvania State Police.

See also: Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $477.1m in January

The PGCB also acted on petitions filed by OEC to ban three adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving minors unattended in order to engage in gaming activities.

The board said its actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage a hotel or other venues at a casino.

“Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos,” it said. To complement the efforts by casinos to mitigate this issue, the Board created an awareness campaign, “Don’t Gamble with Kids.”